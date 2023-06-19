WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Acquires 25,403 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Get Rating) by 612.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,551 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,403 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF were worth $1,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPMO. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth $51,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth $236,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF stock opened at $55.34 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $49.92 and a 1-year high of $59.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.34.

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

