WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Decreases Stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,971 shares during the period. First Trust Senior Loan ETF accounts for about 1.3% of WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of First Trust Senior Loan ETF worth $2,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 16.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,331,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,841,000 after acquiring an additional 468,266 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 42.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,592,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,968,000 after acquiring an additional 770,651 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,122,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 724,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,296,000 after acquiring an additional 11,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 585,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,102,000 after acquiring an additional 67,991 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FTSL opened at $45.35 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.15. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $43.80 and a 1-year high of $46.37.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.54%.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

