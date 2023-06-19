WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,910 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF makes up about 1.9% of WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $3,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000.
BATS:ITA opened at $115.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $145.00 and a one year high of $206.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.22.
iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).
