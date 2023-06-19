WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,910 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF makes up about 1.9% of WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $3,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

BATS:ITA opened at $115.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $145.00 and a one year high of $206.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.22.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.