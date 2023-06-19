WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Has $1.06 Million Position in First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Get Rating) by 34.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,612 shares during the quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.43% of First Trust International IPO ETF worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FPXI. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust International IPO ETF by 1,156.1% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 195,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,457,000 after purchasing an additional 179,690 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust International IPO ETF by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 424,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,505,000 after purchasing an additional 94,159 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in First Trust International IPO ETF by 144.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 93,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,622,000 after purchasing an additional 55,050 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust International IPO ETF by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 351,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,666,000 after purchasing an additional 51,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Allocation Strategies LLC acquired a new position in First Trust International IPO ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,945,000.

FPXI stock opened at $41.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $241.96 million, a P/E ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.81. First Trust International IPO ETF has a twelve month low of $33.73 and a twelve month high of $44.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.41 and a 200-day moving average of $39.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%.

The First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (FPXI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IPOX International index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 50 largest developed markets ex-US IPOs over the first 1,000 trading days for each stock. FPXI was launched on Nov 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

