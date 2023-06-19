WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Has $416,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) by 91.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,303 shares during the period. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000.

NYSEARCA:VOOG opened at $251.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $199.36 and a 1-year high of $258.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $237.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.10.

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

