WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,397 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF accounts for approximately 4.5% of WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF were worth $7,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 30,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,246,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYK opened at $199.91 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.74. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $178.51 and a 1 year high of $210.10.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

