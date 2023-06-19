WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 64.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,836 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,203 shares during the quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Surevest LLC purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of ARKK stock opened at $44.31 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.18 and its 200 day moving average is $37.84. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $29.43 and a 52-week high of $53.86.

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

