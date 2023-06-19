WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Sells 762 Shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 762 shares during the quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,078,000. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $258,000.

SPDR S&P Transportation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF stock opened at $79.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $261.34 million, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.24. SPDR S&P Transportation ETF has a 52-week low of $63.47 and a 52-week high of $83.42.

SPDR S&P Transportation ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (XTN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Transportation Select Industry index. The fund tracks a broad-based, equal-weighted index of US stocks in the transportation industry. XTN was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

