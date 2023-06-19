WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJH opened at $257.09 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $217.39 and a 1-year high of $272.95. The stock has a market cap of $68.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.33.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

