WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Purchased by Drake & Associates LLC

Drake & Associates LLC lifted its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Drake & Associates LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WEC. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 74.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on WEC. StockNews.com began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.27.

WEC Energy Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of WEC stock traded down $0.15 on Monday, hitting $91.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,966,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,374,759. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.61. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.82 and a 1 year high of $108.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.41.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.90%.

Insider Transactions at WEC Energy Group

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total transaction of $141,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,023.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Profile

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.