Western Energy Services (TSE:WRG) Given New C$3.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Western Energy Services (TSE:WRG – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.15 to C$3.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

WRG stock opened at C$2.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$89.68 million, a P/E ratio of 1.37, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.59. Western Energy Services has a twelve month low of C$2.20 and a twelve month high of C$6.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.93.

Western Energy Services (TSE:WRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.03. Western Energy Services had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. The business had revenue of C$79.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$80.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Western Energy Services will post 0.1310273 EPS for the current year.

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment provides contract drilling services using drilling rigs and auxiliary equipment. The Production Services segment offers well servicing rig and related equipment, as well as oilfield rental equipment services to other oilfield service companies.

