WhiteBIT Token Price Reaches $4.85 on Major Exchanges (WBT)

WhiteBIT Token (WBT) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. Over the last week, WhiteBIT Token has traded 4% higher against the dollar. WhiteBIT Token has a market capitalization of $299.61 million and approximately $4.18 million worth of WhiteBIT Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WhiteBIT Token token can currently be purchased for $4.85 or 0.00018059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001234 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000031 BTC.

WhiteBIT Token Profile

WhiteBIT Token’s genesis date was August 14th, 2022. WhiteBIT Token’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,798,409 tokens. WhiteBIT Token’s official website is whitebit.com. WhiteBIT Token’s official Twitter account is @whitebit. The official message board for WhiteBIT Token is blog.whitebit.com.

Buying and Selling WhiteBIT Token

According to CryptoCompare, “WBT is a utility token of a European cryptocurrency exchange, WhiteBIT. The token supply is limited to 400 000 000 WBT, with no new tokens to be created in the future. 200M are treasury tokens backing the total amount and will be unlocked within the following three years. WhiteBIT Token gives certain benefits to its holders: up to a 50% increase in referral rates, reduced fees, free AML checks, ERC20/ETH tokens withdrawals, and more.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteBIT Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteBIT Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteBIT Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

