WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 (NASDAQ:WHF)

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th.

WhiteHorse Finance has a dividend payout ratio of 87.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect WhiteHorse Finance to earn $1.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.6%.

NASDAQ:WHF opened at $13.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.70. The stock has a market cap of $311.42 million, a P/E ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.25. WhiteHorse Finance has a 1-year low of $10.57 and a 1-year high of $15.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

WhiteHorse Finance ( NASDAQ:WHF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $26.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.03 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 18.67%. Research analysts anticipate that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other WhiteHorse Finance news, Director John Bolduc acquired 4,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.73 per share, for a total transaction of $52,198.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 195,020 shares in the company, valued at $2,287,584.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 34,673 shares of company stock worth $402,161. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WHF. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 342.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,683 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 5,172 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in WhiteHorse Finance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 10.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,885 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. 12.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WHF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on WhiteHorse Finance from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised WhiteHorse Finance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, WhiteHorse Finance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol ”WHF”. We have senior notes listed on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol “WHFBL“.

