Windsor Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Windsor Capital Management LLC raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,772,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $814,890,000 after buying an additional 2,890,737 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 275.8% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,153,060 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $225,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,067 shares during the period. Amundi grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 6,578,549 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $758,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,020 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter worth about $108,968,000. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,061,197 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $320,936,000 after purchasing an additional 846,158 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of IFF stock opened at $80.35 on Monday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.11 and a 12 month high of $129.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.76.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.02). International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 17.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently -39.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IFF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $81.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $126.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Flavors & Fragrances

In other news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 1,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total value of $170,282.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $785,180.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

(Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

