Windsor Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Windsor Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 46,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,351,000 after buying an additional 3,840 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 46,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,252,000 after buying an additional 14,813 shares during the period. Centurion Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,015,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 25,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 8,047 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 3,807 shares during the period.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of BATS ICVT opened at $75.45 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.51 and its 200 day moving average is $72.11. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.43 and a 52 week high of $58.18.

About iShares Convertible Bond ETF

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

