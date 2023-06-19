Windsor Capital Management LLC Sells 415 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Windsor Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thomasville National Bank raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 171,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,968,000 after acquiring an additional 8,105 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 395,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,751,000 after buying an additional 11,682 shares in the last quarter. Capital CS Group LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at about $335,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 159.4% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 39,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after buying an additional 24,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 16.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of TSM opened at $104.57 on Monday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $59.43 and a 52 week high of $110.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $542.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.58.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.10. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.02% and a net margin of 44.72%. The firm had revenue of $16.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.30 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.489 dividend. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.75.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

