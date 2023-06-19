Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.83.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WOLF shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Wolfspeed from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Wolfspeed in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Wolfspeed from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Oppenheimer lowered Wolfspeed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Wolfspeed from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wolfspeed news, CEO Gregg A. Lowe acquired 5,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.94 per share, with a total value of $250,373.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 524,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,111,838.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director John B. Replogle purchased 10,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.54 per share, for a total transaction of $502,307.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,869,993.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregg A. Lowe bought 5,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.94 per share, with a total value of $250,373.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,111,838.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wolfspeed Stock Down 3.4 %

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wolfspeed during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in Wolfspeed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Wolfspeed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Wolfspeed by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Wolfspeed by 133.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter.

WOLF stock opened at $53.07 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.46. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.86 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Wolfspeed has a twelve month low of $39.02 and a twelve month high of $125.48.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $228.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.54 million. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 20.14%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wolfspeed will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Wolfspeed Company Profile

Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

