Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) Trading 7.9% Higher Over Last Week

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. Wrapped Everscale has a market cap of $70.00 million and approximately $125,602.21 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Everscale token can currently be purchased for about $0.0545 or 0.00000207 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Wrapped Everscale has traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Wrapped Everscale Token Profile

Wrapped Everscale was first traded on May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 2,085,249,540 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,792,785,658 tokens. The official message board for Wrapped Everscale is blog.everscale.network. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net. Wrapped Everscale’s official website is everscale.network. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wrapped Everscale Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 2,085,191,652 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.05394654 USD and is up 1.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $84,046.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

