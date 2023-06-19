Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) Receives $13.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Strong Sell” from the four analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Xerox in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Xerox news, EVP Suzan Morno-Wade sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $175,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $980,406.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jacques-Edouard Gueden sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total transaction of $156,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,031.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Suzan Morno-Wade sold 11,000 shares of Xerox stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $175,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,429 shares in the company, valued at $980,406.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xerox

Xerox Stock Down 2.3 %

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xerox by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,540,136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $239,318,000 after buying an additional 2,033,262 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,383,602 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $161,977,000 after acquiring an additional 176,526 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Xerox by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,426,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $137,628,000 after purchasing an additional 637,087 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Xerox by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,790,757 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $74,965,000 after purchasing an additional 52,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Xerox by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 3,126,217 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,891,000 after purchasing an additional 340,254 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XRX opened at $14.99 on Monday. Xerox has a twelve month low of $11.80 and a twelve month high of $19.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.69.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Xerox had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a positive return on equity of 8.17%. Xerox’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Xerox will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Xerox Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Xerox’s payout ratio is presently -73.53%.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

