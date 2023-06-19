XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Price Target Raised to $11.70

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Bank of America from $9.80 to $11.70 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on XPEV. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of XPeng from $12.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of XPeng from $8.92 to $7.21 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Barclays cut shares of XPeng from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. HSBC cut shares of XPeng from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of XPeng from an underperform rating to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $4.20 to $9.30 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, XPeng currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.19.

XPeng Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE XPEV opened at $11.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 2.85. XPeng has a 1 year low of $6.18 and a 1 year high of $35.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

XPeng ( NYSE:XPEV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $745.28 million for the quarter. XPeng had a negative net margin of 41.74% and a negative return on equity of 25.80%. Equities analysts anticipate that XPeng will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of XPeng by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of XPeng during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of XPeng by 180.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPeng during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in XPeng by 148.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.87% of the company’s stock.

About XPeng

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, technical support, auto financing, insurance technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

