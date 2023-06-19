XYO 1-Day Volume Hits $224,825.60 (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. One XYO token can currently be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, XYO has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar. XYO has a market capitalization of $42.92 million and approximately $224,825.60 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XYO Profile

XYO (CRYPTO:XYO) is a token. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. XYO’s official website is xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

XYO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,960,974,963 with 12,844,821,265.9205 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00342662 USD and is down -1.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 58 active market(s) with $150,320.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

