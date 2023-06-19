Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) PT Raised to $175.00 at Bank of America

Posted by on Jun 19th, 2023

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Rating) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Bank of America from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.63% from the company’s current price.

ZS has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $153.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upped their price target on Zscaler from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. KGI Securities downgraded Zscaler from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zscaler presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.66.

Zscaler Price Performance

ZS stock opened at $154.01 on Monday. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $84.93 and a 1 year high of $194.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a PE ratio of -81.49 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.71.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $418.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.55 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 39.82% and a negative net margin of 18.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.61) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zscaler news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 5,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total transaction of $849,587.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,491,423.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 2,496 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $374,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 142,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,434,850. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 5,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total transaction of $849,587.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,491,423.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zscaler

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 92,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,240,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its position in Zscaler by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 40,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,534,000 after purchasing an additional 6,553 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Zscaler by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 52.8% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NinePointTwo Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 3rd quarter worth $415,000. 45.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Read More

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.