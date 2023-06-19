Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) PT Raised to $175.00 at Bank of America

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Bank of America from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.63% from the company’s current price.

ZS has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $153.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upped their price target on Zscaler from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. KGI Securities downgraded Zscaler from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zscaler presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.66.

Zscaler Price Performance

ZS stock opened at $154.01 on Monday. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $84.93 and a 1 year high of $194.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a PE ratio of -81.49 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $418.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.55 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 39.82% and a negative net margin of 18.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.61) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 5,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total transaction of $849,587.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,491,423.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 2,496 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $374,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 142,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,434,850. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 5,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total transaction of $849,587.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,491,423.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zscaler

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 92,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,240,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its position in Zscaler by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 40,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,534,000 after purchasing an additional 6,553 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Zscaler by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 52.8% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NinePointTwo Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 3rd quarter worth $415,000. 45.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

