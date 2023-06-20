11,503 Shares in Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) Purchased by Renaissance Capital LLC

Renaissance Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,000. Prometheus Biosciences comprises approximately 0.9% of Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in Prometheus Biosciences by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $777,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Prometheus Biosciences by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Prometheus Biosciences by 1,359.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,025,000 after buying an additional 110,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Prometheus Biosciences by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 70,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,782,000 after buying an additional 18,658 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Prometheus Biosciences

In related news, CFO Keith W. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.42, for a total transaction of $1,084,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,063,708.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Prometheus Biosciences Price Performance

Prometheus Biosciences stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $199.92. 1,860,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,093,053. Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $23.27 and a one year high of $199.98. The company has a current ratio of 37.56, a quick ratio of 37.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $189.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.75.

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.46 million. Prometheus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 3,768.76% and a negative return on equity of 33.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.84 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Prometheus Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Prometheus Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Prometheus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Prometheus Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.36.

Prometheus Biosciences Company Profile

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.

