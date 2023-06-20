1,154 Shares in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Acquired by Liberty Capital Management Inc.

Liberty Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSTR. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Landstar System by 4.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Landstar System by 2.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Landstar System by 5.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Landstar System by 87.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 9.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Landstar System from $184.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Landstar System from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Landstar System in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Landstar System from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.83.

In other Landstar System news, CEO James B. Gattoni sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.95, for a total value of $3,958,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,986,593.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSTR stock opened at $187.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $179.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.90. Landstar System, Inc. has a one year low of $137.15 and a one year high of $189.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.89.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 43.26% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.34 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.34%.

Landstar System Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

