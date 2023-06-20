1eco Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $42.52 Million (1ECO)

1eco (1ECO) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 20th. One 1eco token can currently be purchased for about $0.51 or 0.00001828 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. 1eco has a market cap of $42.52 million and approximately $496.79 worth of 1eco was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, 1eco has traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

1eco Profile

1eco launched on August 25th, 2021. 1eco’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,357,748 tokens. The official website for 1eco is www.1eco.io. The Reddit community for 1eco is https://reddit.com/r/1ecoworld/. 1eco’s official message board is medium.com/@1eco. 1eco’s official Twitter account is @1eco_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “1eco is a platform designed to solve various problems in cities by connecting reality and the virtual world using decentralized blockchain technology. 1eco will establish and operate a reward system so that the participants are encouraged and rewarded for voluntarily and continuously engaging within the 1eco ecosystem.

1eco coin is an ERC-20 governance coin for the 1eco ecosystem. 1eco coin are issued to decentralize ownership and governance of the 1eco ecosystem. Participants must stake 1eco coin to participate and influence in policy proposals and major policy decisions for the development of the 1eco ecosystem, and also participate in DID node operation to make the ecosystem run efficiently.”

1eco Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1eco directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1eco should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1eco using one of the exchanges listed above.

