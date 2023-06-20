3i Group plc (III) to Issue Dividend of GBX 29.75 on July 28th

3i Group plc (LON:III – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 29.75 ($0.38) per share on Friday, July 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This is a boost from 3i Group’s previous dividend of $23.25. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:III opened at GBX 1,973.50 ($25.25) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.01, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.14. 3i Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,042 ($13.33) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,036 ($26.05). The firm has a market cap of £19.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 523.61, a PEG ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,843.98 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,625.15.

In other 3i Group news, insider Alexandra Schaapveld bought 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,840 ($23.54) per share, for a total transaction of £87,400 ($111,836.21). Corporate insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a research note on Monday, March 27th.

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

