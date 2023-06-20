47,779 Shares in ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF (BATS:VIXM) Bought by Stableford Capital II LLC

Stableford Capital II LLC bought a new position in ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF (BATS:VIXM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 47,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,451,000. ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF makes up 1.0% of Stableford Capital II LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Stableford Capital II LLC owned approximately 1.71% of ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF by 93.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 9,374 shares in the last quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $333,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF during the 4th quarter worth $391,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF during the 4th quarter worth $587,000.

ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS VIXM traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.81. 68,873 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.85.

About ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF

The ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF (VIXM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 VIX Mid-Term Futures index. The fund tracks an index of futures contracts on the CBOE Volatility Index with an average of five months until maturity. Exposure resets daily. VIXM was launched on Jan 4, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

