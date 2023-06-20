675 Shares in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Bought by Pacifica Partners Inc.

Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 768.1% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 63,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,940,000 after purchasing an additional 56,025 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 182.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the period. ING Groep NV bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth $257,000. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 110,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,287,000 after purchasing an additional 45,894 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. 93.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total transaction of $72,100.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,503,850.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

NYSE MAA traded down $1.83 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $153.46. 47,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 697,390. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.77. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.68 and a fifty-two week high of $190.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $150.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 98.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Scotiabank cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $156.50 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.57.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

