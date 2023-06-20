76,855 Shares in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Acquired by Acropolis Investment Management LLC

Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 76,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,686,000. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTUM. CGN Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Snider Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 11,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of MTUM opened at $142.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $81.37 and a 1 year high of $113.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.97.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

