A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Research Coverage Started at Handelsbanken

Stock analysts at Handelsbanken started coverage on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Separately, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19,725.00.
A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Stock Down 4.0 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:AMKBY traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,384. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.19. The company has a market capitalization of $33.15 billion, a PE ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.64. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $8.01 and a fifty-two week high of $15.31.
A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Company Profile
A.P. Møller-Mærsk A/S engages in shipping, energy, transportation, offshore drilling, and retail activities. It operates through the following segments: Ocean, Logistics and Services, Terminals and Towage, and Manufacturing and Others. The Ocean segment includes global container shipping activities including strategic transhipment hubs and sale of bunker oil.
