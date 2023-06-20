Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (ACP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on June 30th

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd.

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund stock opened at $6.92 on Tuesday. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $8.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.08.

Institutional Trading of Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 629,658 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,164,000 after acquiring an additional 266,436 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund in the 1st quarter worth $3,611,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund by 633.4% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 387,938 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 335,043 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund by 25.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 287,674 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after buying an additional 57,612 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in shares of Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund during the first quarter valued at about $1,373,000.

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Company Profile

abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund, operates as a global credit, non diversified and closed-end management investment company. It intends to seek risk-adjusted returns with high current income and the potential for capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 12, 2010 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

