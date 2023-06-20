Acropolis Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,847 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Drake & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter worth $359,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at $318,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 40.1% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,089 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Tradewinds LLC. bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Crestmont Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 17.1% during the first quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DGX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup raised Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Bank of America lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.20.

Quest Diagnostics Trading Down 0.3 %

DGX stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $138.13. 43,475 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,096,541. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.95. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $120.40 and a 1 year high of $158.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $136.83 and a 200-day moving average of $142.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 8.26%. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.22 EPS. Analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 10th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 41.89%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

