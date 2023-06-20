Acropolis Investment Management LLC Has $522,000 Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KO. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 956.1% in the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

KO stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,126,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,403,786. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $54.01 and a 1 year high of $65.47. The stock has a market cap of $267.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.55.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 22.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coca-Cola news, CMO Manuel Arroyo sold 734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $46,535.60. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 114,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,264,372. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Manuel Arroyo sold 734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $46,535.60. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 114,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,264,372. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,308.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,196.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 420,786 shares of company stock valued at $26,886,224. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, HSBC cut their price objective on Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.67.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

