Acropolis Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,358 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $669,000. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 225,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,530,000 after purchasing an additional 19,411 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,907,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 25.2% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $75.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.94. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.03 and a 12-month high of $77.54.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

