Acropolis Investment Management LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 139,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,780,000. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF makes up 0.5% of Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Acropolis Investment Management LLC owned 0.45% of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LRGF. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $480,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 93.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 104,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,642,000 after purchasing an additional 6,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,039,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,223,000 after purchasing an additional 86,069 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA LRGF opened at $43.93 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.46 and a fifty-two week high of $44.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.99 and a 200-day moving average of $41.01.

About iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.