Acropolis Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) by 60.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,910 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VCSH. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Tillman Hartley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $423,000. Blue Edge Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 116,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,724,000 after purchasing an additional 28,201 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 46,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 15,994 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

VCSH traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.70. 382,860 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,645,905. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $73.26 and a 1 year high of $77.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.89.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1952 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

