ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Major Shareholder Sells $1,323,722.90 in Stock

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 73,951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $1,323,722.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 12th, Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 83,473 shares of ACV Auctions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total value of $1,508,357.11.

On Thursday, June 8th, Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 342,236 shares of ACV Auctions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total value of $6,235,539.92.

On Tuesday, June 6th, Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 295,891 shares of ACV Auctions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $5,331,955.82.

On Thursday, May 11th, Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 3,000,000 shares of ACV Auctions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $48,090,000.00.

ACV Auctions Trading Up 1.2 %

ACVA stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,583,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,249,731. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.29 and a 200 day moving average of $12.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.10 and a 12 month high of $18.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -32.07 and a beta of 1.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACV Auctions ( NASDAQ:ACVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.08. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 20.75% and a negative return on equity of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $119.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.54 million. On average, equities analysts predict that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ACVA shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on ACV Auctions from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $15.50 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on ACV Auctions from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.91.

Institutional Trading of ACV Auctions

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACVA. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 195.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 18,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 11,988 shares in the last quarter. EVR Research LP acquired a new position in ACV Auctions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,291,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 455.9% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 728,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,236,000 after buying an additional 597,188 shares during the last quarter. Rivermont Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the fourth quarter worth $4,867,000. Finally, True North Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the fourth quarter valued at $790,000. 75.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

