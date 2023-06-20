Addenda Capital Inc. Increases Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 327,627 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,635 shares during the period. Restaurant Brands International accounts for 1.2% of Addenda Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Addenda Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Restaurant Brands International worth $29,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QSR. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 351.6% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,297,288 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $148,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788,595 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter valued at $76,003,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter valued at $91,144,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 222.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,957,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $126,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 348.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,195,987 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $77,352,000 after acquiring an additional 929,387 shares in the last quarter.

Restaurant Brands International Trading Down 0.6 %

QSR traded down $0.44 on Tuesday, reaching $75.99. 107,516 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,234,621. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The company has a market cap of $23.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.81. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a one year low of $47.59 and a one year high of $77.56.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 35.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Restaurant Brands International

In other Restaurant Brands International news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total transaction of $3,294,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,883,815.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 7,772 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total value of $563,780.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,289.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 45,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total transaction of $3,294,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,883,815.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,772 shares of company stock valued at $7,366,731. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on QSR shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.87.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

