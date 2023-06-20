Addenda Capital Inc. Sells 124,545 Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Addenda Capital Inc. trimmed its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) by 37.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 207,744 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 124,545 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $9,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GIL. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 38.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,005 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 11,413 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 41.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 9,597 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 36.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,381 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 35.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,786 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 5,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 29.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 33,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 7,662 shares during the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gildan Activewear in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gildan Activewear presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.86.

Gildan Activewear Stock Performance

NYSE:GIL traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.70. 96,565 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 577,227. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.25. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a one year low of $25.67 and a one year high of $34.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.25.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company had revenue of $702.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gildan Activewear Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were paid a $0.186 dividend. This is a positive change from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is 27.41%.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

