Addenda Capital Inc. Sells 304 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Addenda Capital Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,631 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $7,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,217,976 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,619,322,000 after acquiring an additional 305,044 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,640,888 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,816,769,000 after purchasing an additional 109,733 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,944,926 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,254,814,000 after purchasing an additional 91,679 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 95,813.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,045,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,028,807,000 after buying an additional 4,041,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,801,481 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $966,717,000 after buying an additional 47,096 shares in the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Performance

BDX traded down $1.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $257.56. The stock had a trading volume of 98,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,776. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $253.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $249.14. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $215.90 and a one year high of $269.06. The firm has a market cap of $73.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.55.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.11. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 68.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on BDX shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.60.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

