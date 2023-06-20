Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) EVP Roberton James Stevenson Sells 217 Shares

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) EVP Roberton James Stevenson sold 217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total value of $20,096.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $678,738.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Roberton James Stevenson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

On Friday, March 31st, Roberton James Stevenson sold 110 shares of Addus HomeCare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total value of $11,378.40.

Addus HomeCare Price Performance

ADUS traded down $1.45 on Tuesday, reaching $90.36. The stock had a trading volume of 175,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,682. Addus HomeCare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.65 and a fifty-two week high of $114.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.62 and a 200-day moving average of $100.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare ( NASDAQ:ADUS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $251.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Addus HomeCare from $130.00 to $118.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $123.00 price target on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Addus HomeCare from $123.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.75.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.