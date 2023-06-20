Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target Raised to $520.00 at Mizuho

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Mizuho from $450.00 to $520.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Adobe from $415.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Adobe from $485.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $506.42.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of ADBE opened at $495.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Adobe has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $518.74. The stock has a market cap of $227.14 billion, a PE ratio of 47.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $392.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $366.44.

Insider Activity at Adobe

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total transaction of $254,647.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,604,997.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total value of $1,093,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 375,965 shares in the company, valued at $137,012,924.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total value of $254,647.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at $143,604,997.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,672 shares of company stock worth $2,471,618. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adobe

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth about $204,246,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Adobe by 278.9% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe by 171.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.