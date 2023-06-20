Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) PT Raised to $540.00 at Barclays

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Barclays from $485.00 to $540.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Adobe from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Adobe from $480.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday. Mizuho boosted their target price on Adobe from $375.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Adobe from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $420.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $506.42.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $495.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $227.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.25, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $392.66 and its 200 day moving average is $366.44. Adobe has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $518.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Insider Activity

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. Adobe’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total transaction of $254,647.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,604,997.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total transaction of $254,647.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,604,997.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total value of $1,123,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,245,264.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,672 shares of company stock worth $2,471,618. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Adobe

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 278.9% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 171.0% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

