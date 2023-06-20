Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) PT Raised to $575.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Bank of America from $480.00 to $575.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ADBE. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Adobe from $415.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $506.42.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $495.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.30. Adobe has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $518.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $392.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $366.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Adobe will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total transaction of $1,123,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,683 shares in the company, valued at $9,245,264.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total transaction of $254,647.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,604,997.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total transaction of $1,123,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,245,264.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,471,618. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the software company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Northstar Group Inc. boosted its position in Adobe by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

