Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.15-4.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.46-1.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.47 billion. Adtalem Global Education also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.05-4.20 EPS.

ATGE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Adtalem Global Education from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock.

NYSE ATGE opened at $38.84 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.02. Adtalem Global Education has a 1-year low of $30.49 and a 1-year high of $44.40.

Adtalem Global Education ( NYSE:ATGE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.21. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $369.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 71,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total transaction of $2,888,130.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 180,034 shares in the company, valued at $7,282,375.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 71,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total transaction of $2,888,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,034 shares in the company, valued at $7,282,375.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 7,940 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total value of $327,445.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 275,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,362,774.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATGE. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 76.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 210.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the first quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 133.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

