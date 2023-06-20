Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,828 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 53,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,828 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VCSH. Japan Science & Technology Agency acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,778,800,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,854.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,659,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,642,000 after buying an additional 11,062,636 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 406,250.0% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,900,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,136,000 after buying an additional 3,900,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 168.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,916,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,514,000 after buying an additional 2,460,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $147,994,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $75.71. 965,643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,650,506. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $73.26 and a twelve month high of $77.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.89.
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
