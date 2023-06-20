African Gold Acquisition (NYSE:AGAC) Hits New 1-Year High at $10.51

African Gold Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AGAC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.51 and last traded at $10.51, with a volume of 3640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.50.

African Gold Acquisition Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On African Gold Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in African Gold Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in African Gold Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in African Gold Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in African Gold Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $490,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in African Gold Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $503,000. 11.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About African Gold Acquisition

African Gold Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger or mergers, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. African Gold Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

