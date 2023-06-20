Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Akari Therapeutics Stock Performance

AKTX opened at $0.16 on Friday. Akari Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.14 and a 52-week high of $1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.33.

Institutional Trading of Akari Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AKTX. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 411.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 228,100 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akari Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Sabby Management LLC grew its position in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 116.5% in the first quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 7,941,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,273,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Akari Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $2,703,000. Institutional investors own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Akari Therapeutics Company Profile

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid, as well as pre-clinical program developing long-acting PASylated-nomacopan for treatment of geographic atrophy secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration.

