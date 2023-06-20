Algorand (ALGO) Price Tops $0.12

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. Algorand has a market cap of $872.48 million and approximately $23.99 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000427 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Algorand has traded 6.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00042747 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00030951 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00014787 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000192 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00004592 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003042 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000909 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000703 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,635,258,969 coins and its circulating supply is 7,249,882,139 coins. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

