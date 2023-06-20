Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) Short Interest Down 9.1% in May

Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a drop of 9.1% from the May 15th total of 5,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 83,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Alithya Group from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alithya Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alithya Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,788,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,777,000 after acquiring an additional 95,901 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alithya Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Alithya Group by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,018,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 181,802 shares during the period. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Alithya Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,175,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after acquiring an additional 39,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALYA stock opened at $1.66 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.80. Alithya Group has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $2.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $145.85 million, a PE ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 0.82.

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

